StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) closed the most recent trading day at $11.75, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.2% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 41.53% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.29% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from StoneCo Ltd. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, StoneCo Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 106.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $280.65 million, down 0.2% from the year-ago period.

STNE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $1.51 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +583.33% and +69.19%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. StoneCo Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note StoneCo Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.26. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 46.76.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



