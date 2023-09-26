StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) closed the most recent trading day at $10.32, moving -1.9% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

StoneCo Ltd. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.21, up 110% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $415.17 million, down 13.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.76 per share and revenue of $1.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of +130.3% and +4.66%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. StoneCo Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, StoneCo Ltd. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 36.65.

We can also see that STNE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

