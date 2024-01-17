StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) closed the latest trading day at $17.56, indicating a -0.68% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.56% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of StoneCo Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.29, signifying a 107.14% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $468.47 million, down 8.9% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. StoneCo Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, StoneCo Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 33.93, so one might conclude that StoneCo Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

