StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) ended the recent trading session at $9.71, demonstrating a +1.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.5% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.23%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 17.23% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of StoneCo Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.23, reflecting a 130% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $405.25 million, down 15.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $1.98 billion, which would represent changes of +139.39% and +6.55%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.29% higher. At present, StoneCo Ltd. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note StoneCo Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.24. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 37.05.

Also, we should mention that STNE has a PEG ratio of 0.22. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Software industry stood at 1.49 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

