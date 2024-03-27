StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) standing at $16.72, reflecting a +0.48% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.86% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.51%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 4.2% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.84%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of StoneCo Ltd. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.74% and -5.12%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% higher. StoneCo Ltd. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, StoneCo Ltd. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.75. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 30.17.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 40, this industry ranks in the top 16% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.