StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) closed the most recent trading day at $17.28, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.54%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 1.41% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

The upcoming earnings release of StoneCo Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on March 18, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.29, indicating a 107.14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $468.47 million, down 8.9% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, StoneCo Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note StoneCo Ltd.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.38. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.06.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

