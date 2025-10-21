StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock Moves -2.06%: What You Should Know

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) closed at $18.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.06% move from the prior day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.8%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of StoneCo Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 6, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.42, marking a 20% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $698.24 million, indicating a 15.32% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.67 per share and a revenue of $2.8 billion, demonstrating changes of +23.7% and +13.79%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for StoneCo Ltd. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.51% higher. StoneCo Ltd. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, StoneCo Ltd. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.15. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.14, so one might conclude that StoneCo Ltd. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that STNE has a PEG ratio of 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.02.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

