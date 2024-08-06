StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) closed the latest trading day at $12.11, indicating a -0.9% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.04% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.03%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 6.22% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.74%.

The upcoming earnings release of StoneCo Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 14, 2024. In that report, analysts expect StoneCo Ltd. to post earnings of $0.34 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $590.74 million, down 1.06% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $2.44 billion, indicating changes of +50.52% and +0.77%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.57% downward. Currently, StoneCo Ltd. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, StoneCo Ltd. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.01.

It's also important to note that STNE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.32. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.64.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

