StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) reached $13.58, with a +1.12% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.72% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of StoneCo Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 14, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.34, showcasing a 78.95% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $590.74 million, reflecting a 1.06% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $2.44 billion, which would represent changes of +50.52% and +0.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for StoneCo Ltd. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.33% higher. StoneCo Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, StoneCo Ltd. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.41.

It is also worth noting that STNE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.78.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

