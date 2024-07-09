StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) standing at $13.24, reflecting a +1.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.76% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

The upcoming earnings release of StoneCo Ltd. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, StoneCo Ltd. is projected to report earnings of $0.35 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 84.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $617.71 million, up 3.46% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.49 per share and a revenue of $2.55 billion, demonstrating changes of +53.61% and +5.37%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for StoneCo Ltd. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.96% higher. Right now, StoneCo Ltd. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, StoneCo Ltd. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.66.

It's also important to note that STNE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.73.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

