StoneCo Ltd - (STNE) Price Target Increased by 7.89% to 14.66

The average one-year price target for StoneCo Ltd - (NASDAQ:STNE) has been revised to 14.66 / share. This is an increase of 7.89% from the prior estimate of 13.58 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.60 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.33% from the latest reported closing price of 11.98 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 463 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneCo Ltd -. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNE is 0.32%, a decrease of 20.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 243,626K shares. The put/call ratio of STNE is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Madrone Advisors holds 25,339K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Point72 Asset Management holds 12,224K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,021K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 6.36% over the last quarter.
Berkshire Hathaway holds 10,695K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 9,374K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,495K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 20.95% over the last quarter.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 9,374K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,495K shares, representing a decrease of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 6.81% over the last quarter.
StoneCo Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels. Stone has developed a deep client-centric culture that seeks to delight our clients rather than to simply provide them with a solution or service. Stone serves clients of all sizes and types that transact online, offline or have an omni-channel sales approach. Stone also serves many integrated partners, which use or embed Stone’s solutions into their own offerings to enable their customers to conduct commerce more conveniently.
