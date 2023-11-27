StoneCo Ltd - (STNE) Price Target Increased by 5.89% to 16.13

The average one-year price target for StoneCo Ltd - (NASDAQ:STNE) has been revised to 16.13 / share. This is an increase of 5.89% from the prior estimate of 15.23 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 9.09 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.23% from the latest reported closing price of 14.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 475 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneCo Ltd -. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STNE is 0.61%, an increase of 42.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.57% to 233,080K shares. The put/call ratio of STNE is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madrone Advisors holds 25,339K shares representing 8.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 10,695K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 10,238K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,886K shares, representing a decrease of 6.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 22.73% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 8,286K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,560K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 14.72% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 8,286K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,560K shares, representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STNE by 7.95% over the last quarter.

StoneCo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stone is a leading provider of financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce seamlessly across in-store, online, and mobile channels. Stone has developed a deep client-centric culture that seeks to delight our clients rather than to simply provide them with a solution or service. Stone serves clients of all sizes and types that transact online, offline or have an omni-channel sales approach. Stone also serves many integrated partners, which use or embed Stone’s solutions into their own offerings to enable their customers to conduct commerce more conveniently.

