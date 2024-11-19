StoneCo call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in StoneCo (STNE) with 2,702 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 46.85%. 11/29 weekly 10 calls and 11/29 weekly 9 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.42. Earnings are expected on March 18th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on STNE:
- StoneCo price target lowered to $12 from $13 at Barclays
- Tiger Global take new stake in Flutter, cuts stake in Uber
- StoneCo price target lowered to $19 from $22 at Susquehanna
- StoneCo Q3 2024 Earnings: Strong Growth and Strategic Progress
- StoneCo Shows Strong Q3 Growth in 2024
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.