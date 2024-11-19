StoneCo call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in StoneCo (STNE) with 2,702 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 46.85%. 11/29 weekly 10 calls and 11/29 weekly 9 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 1,300 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.42. Earnings are expected on March 18th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on STNE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.