StoneCo (BIT:1STNE) Price Target Increased by 14.71% to 17.75

The average one-year price target for StoneCo (BIT:1STNE) has been revised to €17.75 / share. This is an increase of 14.71% from the prior estimate of €15.47 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €13.26 to a high of €21.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.40% from the latest reported closing price of €16.52 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 466 funds or institutions reporting positions in StoneCo. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1STNE is 0.58%, an increase of 5.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.77% to 208,591K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Madrone Advisors holds 25,339K shares representing 10.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Atmos Capital Gestao De Recursos Ltda. holds 8,938K shares representing 3.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,096K shares , representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STNE by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 7,577K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,769K shares , representing a decrease of 28.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STNE by 22.05% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 6,035K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,626K shares , representing a decrease of 26.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1STNE by 22.29% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 5,065K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,243K shares , representing a decrease of 23.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1STNE by 14.38% over the last quarter.

