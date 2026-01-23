Stonebridge Dumps 308,000 AIQ Shares Worth $15.6 Million

Key Points

Sold 308,055 shares; estimated trade size $15.65 million (based on quarterly average price).

Quarter-end AIQ position value decreased by $15.21 million, reflecting both share sales and price movement.

Transaction equaled 1.34% of Stonebridge’s 13F reportable AUM.

Post-sale holding: 4,534 shares valued at $230,579.

AIQ stake fell from 1.36% to 0.02% of AUM, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On January 20, 2026, Stonebridge Financial Group, LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 308,055 shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ), with the estimated transaction value at $15.65 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated January 20, 2026, Stonebridge Financial Group, LLC reported selling most of its shares of the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF. The value of the fund’s AIQ position decreased by $15.21 million over the period, reflecting both trading activity and stock price changes.

What else to know

Following the sale, AIQ represents 0.02% of Stonebridge's 13F AUM, down from 1.36% the previous quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:DGRO: $54.72 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SMMU: $53.65 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGCP: $44.87 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:USTB: $38.72 million (3.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $37.15 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of January 20, 2026, shares were priced at $50.94, up 29.09% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 17.75 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 0.02% Price (as of market close 1/20/26) $50.94 Dividend yield 0.18% 1-year total return 29.09%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on tracking companies engaged in artificial intelligence and big data, aiming to replicate the performance of a specialized underlying index.

Portfolio is composed primarily of global equities involved in AI development, utilization, and supporting technologies, with at least 80% of assets allocated to index constituents.

Operates as a non-diversified ETF structure.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF provides investors with targeted access to companies at the forefront of artificial intelligence and big data innovation.

What this transaction means for investors

The fact that Stonebridge Financial Group almost cashed out of the Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF is notable. In Q3, this exchange-traded fund (ETF) had been a top 20 holding in the fund.

Additionally, the fund has an implicit bias toward (ETFs). Hence, the fact that it holds substantial individual positions in Apple and Microsoft is notable implies a continuing belief in the tech sector.

Nonetheless, the fund also sold its entire stake in AMD. That may imply that it wants less direct exposure to artificial intelligence (AI).

That impulse seems to be confirmed by its other moves. None of its new positions were tech stocks, though it increased its stake in Netflix by 955% and its position in Oracle by 52%.

Hence, while Stonebridge Financial may be content to rely heavily on ETFs, it has become more selective about tech stocks, implying that it thinks the opportunities in that sector lie in specific names rather than tech or AI in general.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 937%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 23, 2026.

Will Healy has positions in Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix, and Oracle. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.