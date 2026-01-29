Stonebridge Buys $3.5 Million of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Key Points

Purchased 69,053 shares of USTB; estimated trade size was approximately $3.5 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value increased by $3.4 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

Transaction represented a 0.3% change in Stonebridge's reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, the fund holds 761,559 shares valued at $38.7 million.

The position accounts for 3.3% of Stonebridge's reportable assets, placing it in the fund's top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

On Jan. 20, 2026, Stonebridge Financial Group, LLC disclosed a buy of 69,053 shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB), an estimated $3.5 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated Jan. 20, 2026, Stonebridge Financial Group, LLC acquired 69,053 additional shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.5 million, based on the average unadjusted closing price for the period. The fund ended the quarter with 761,559 shares worth $38.7 million, up from the prior quarter, reflecting both trading activity and price movements.

What else to know

The purchase lifted USTB to 3.31% of Stonebridge's reportable U.S. equity assets as of Dec. 31, 2025

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSEMKT:DGRO: $54.7 million (4.7% of AUM) NYSEMKT:SMMU: $53.6 million (4.6% of AUM) NYSEMKT:CGCP: $44.8 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ:USTB: $38.7 million (3.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:AAPL: $37.1 million (3.2% of AUM)

As of Jan. 20, 2026, shares were priced at $50.87, up 5.9% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 8.8 percentage points.

The fund reported 248 positions and $1.17 billion in reportable U.S. equity assets.

Dividend yield for USTB stood at 4.6% as of Jan. 21, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM N/A Dividend yield 4.60% Price (as of market close 2026-01-20) $50.87 1-year total return 5.89%

ETF snapshot

The investment strategy focuses on short-term debt securities and derivatives, with a portfolio maturity of 3 years or less.

The portfolio primarily consists of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, with up to 20% allocated to foreign and emerging-market debt instruments.

Structured as an ETF.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF is a fixed-income exchange-traded fund with a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, emphasizing capital preservation and income generation through diversified short-duration bond exposure. The fund's disciplined approach targets a blend of government, corporate, and select international bonds, optimizing risk-adjusted returns while maintaining liquidity. Its competitive dividend yield and focus on short-term securities make it suitable for investors seeking stability and income in a low-duration bond strategy.

What this transaction means for investors

Stonebridge’s top five holdings include a mix of relatively low-risk investments aimed at generating reliable income and reducing volatility. Some investors are leaning into income-generating investments heading into a year that could see lower interest rates and improving economic conditions.

Lower interest rates would make high-yield ETFs and dividend stocks more valuable. Falling rates imply rising bond prices, so buying more USTB shares makes sense for an investor expecting the Federal Reserve to lower rates to support economic growth.

Investors following a balanced strategy that optimizes growth and income are making tactical adjustments to maximize returns in 2026. However, buying or selling high-yield bonds depends on each investor’s goals and long-term perspective.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 950%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 197% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 29, 2026.

John Ballard has positions in iShares Trust - iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.