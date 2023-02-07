Stone William C Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC)

Fintel reports that Stone William C has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 34.82MM shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC). This represents 13.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 34.48MM shares and 13.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.98% and an increase in total ownership of 0.40% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.44% Upside

As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings is $63.99. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 5.44% from its latest reported closing price of $60.69.

The projected annual revenue for SS&C Technologies Holdings is $5,583MM, an increase of 6.57%. The projected annual EPS is $5.09, an increase of 87.04%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1065 funds or institutions reporting positions in SS&C Technologies Holdings. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 4.91%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SSNC is 0.3899%, a decrease of 8.1888%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 257,166K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,902,755 shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,887,804 shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 10.56% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 12,635,958 shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,688,624 shares, representing an increase of 15.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 14.32% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 8,676,112 shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 7,695,276 shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,671,915 shares, representing an increase of 13.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 7,609,305 shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,503,268 shares, representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 4.76% over the last quarter.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Declares $0.20 Dividend

SS&C Technologies Holdings said on August 18, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 31, 2022 received the payment on September 15, 2022. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $60.69 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.32%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.89%, the lowest has been 0.50%, and the highest has been 1.69%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.28 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.29. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.60%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Background Information

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the Unancial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has o ces around the world. Some 18,000 Enancial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market rms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

