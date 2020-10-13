Stone Ridge Calls Its $114M in Bitcoin ‘Primary Treasury Reserve Asset’; NYDIG Unit Raises $50M

Stone Ridge Holdings Group is stashing 10,000 BTC with the institutional asset managerÃ¢ÂÂs crypto subsidiary NYDIG, which on Tuesday announced it raised an additional $50 million in funding.

The private firm called bitcoin its new Ã¢ÂÂprimary treasury reserve assetÃ¢ÂÂ in a statement shared with CoinDesk. That language was first adopted by publicly traded MicroStrategy.

VC fund FinTech Collective led the NYDIG raise with participation from Bessemer Ventures and Ribbit Capital, Forbes reported.

NYDIG is one of a handful of companies to wield New York stateÃ¢ÂÂs BitLicense. It maintains a series of multi-million dollar crypto funds and offers prime brokerage and custody services to institutional clients.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.