Stone Ridge Calls Its $114M in Bitcoin ‘Primary Treasury Reserve Asset’; NYDIG Unit Raises $50M
Stone Ridge Holdings Group is stashing 10,000 BTC with the institutional asset managerÃ¢ÂÂs crypto subsidiary NYDIG, which on Tuesday announced it raised an additional $50 million in funding.
- The private firm called bitcoin its new Ã¢ÂÂprimary treasury reserve assetÃ¢ÂÂ in a statement shared with CoinDesk. That language was first adopted by publicly traded MicroStrategy.
- VC fund FinTech Collective led the NYDIG raise with participation from Bessemer Ventures and Ribbit Capital, Forbes reported.
- NYDIG is one of a handful of companies to wield New York stateÃ¢ÂÂs BitLicense. It maintains a series of multi-million dollar crypto funds and offers prime brokerage and custody services to institutional clients.
Related Stories
- Bitcoin Miner Marathon Eyes Profitability Boost Through Joint Venture with US Power Provider
- Spain Working on Bill to Force Crypto Holders to Disclose Assets, Gains
- Coronavirus: IBM Launching Blockchain Ã¢ÂÂHealth PassÃ¢ÂÂ to Support Return to Public Spaces
- Nearly 2 Million Sign Up for ChinaÃ¢ÂÂs Digital Yuan Ã¢ÂÂLotteryÃ¢ÂÂ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.