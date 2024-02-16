News & Insights

Stone Point, General Atlantic raise offer to buy HireRight to $1.65 bln

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 16, 2024 — 08:23 am EST

Written by Harshita Mary Varghese for Reuters ->

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Stone Point Capital and General Atlantic raised their offer to buy employee-screening company HireRight Holdings HRT.N to a $1.65 billion deal, the companies said on Friday.

HireRight shareholders will get $14.35 in cash for each share they hold, the private equity firms said.

They had offered $12.75 per share in early December.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((HarshitaMary.Varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

