Stone Point, General Atlantic raise offer to buy HireRight to $1.65 bln

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Stone Point Capital and General Atlantic raised their offer to buy employee-screening company HireRight Holdings HRT.N to a $1.65 billion deal, the companies said on Friday.

HireRight shareholders will get $14.35 in cash for each share they hold, the private equity firms said.

They had offered $12.75 per share in early December.

(Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

