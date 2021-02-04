Stone Point Capital, Insight Partners to buy CoreLogic for $6 bln

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners have agreed to buy CoreLogic Inc CLGX.N for about $6 billion, the property data and analytics company said on Thursday.

Last year, the real estate data provider had rejected a $7 billion buyout deal from activist investors Senator Investment Group LP and Cannae Holdings Inc CNNE.N.

Rival CoStar Group Inc CSGP.O and a private equity consortium led by Warburg Pincus and GTCR were also among the bidders seeking to acquire CoreLogic, Reuters reported in October last year. (https://reut.rs/3tmRTRb)

Shareholders of CoreLogic will be offered $80 per share in cash, the company said. The price represents a discount of about 1% to the stock's last close.

Evercore was the financial adviser to CoreLogic, while JP Morgan Securities and Wells Fargo advised Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners on the deal.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.