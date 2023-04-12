Stone House Capital Management Now Owns 11.10% of RumbleON (RMBL)

Fintel reports that Stone House Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.80MM shares of RumbleON Inc (RMBL). This represents 11.1% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 3, 2023 they reported 0.90MM shares and 5.60% of the company, an increase in shares of 100.00% and an increase in total ownership of 5.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.36% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for RumbleON is $13.67. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 50.36% from its latest reported closing price of $9.09.

The projected annual revenue for RumbleON is $1,753MM, a decrease of 2.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in RumbleON. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 9.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMBL is 0.07%, a decrease of 31.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.58% to 8,266K shares. The put/call ratio of RMBL is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EES - WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund N holds 36K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company.

PUTNAM VARIABLE TRUST - Putnam VT Small Cap Value Fund Class IA Shares holds 67K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares, representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMBL by 19.12% over the last quarter.

IRSIX - Voya RussellTM Small Cap Index Portfolio DV holds 4K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEUTSCHE DWS INVESTMENTS VIT FUNDS - DWS Small Cap Index VIP holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 16K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company.

RumbleON Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2017, RumbleOn is an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely and transparent transaction experience, without leaving home. Whether buying, selling, trading or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast and friction free experience.

