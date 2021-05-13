Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EDI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -12.5% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.67, the dividend yield is 9.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDI was $8.67, representing a -9.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.57 and a 38.94% increase over the 52 week low of $6.24.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EDI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

