Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EDI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that EDI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.16, the dividend yield is 13.41%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDI was $7.16, representing a -42.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.51 and a 75.71% increase over the 52 week low of $4.08.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EDI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.