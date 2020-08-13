Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (EDI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EDI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that EDI the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.06, the dividend yield is 11.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDI was $8.06, representing a -35.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.57 and a 97.79% increase over the 52 week low of $4.08.

