Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EDF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th year that EDF the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.19, the dividend yield is 13.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDF was $7.19, representing a -49.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.27 and a 107.8% increase over the 52 week low of $3.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EDF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

