Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EDF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -12.5% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.19, the dividend yield is 10.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDF was $8.19, representing a -9% decrease from the 52 week high of $9 and a 42.06% increase over the 52 week low of $5.77.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EDF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EDF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EDF as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NLR with an increase of 8.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EDF at 4.89%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.