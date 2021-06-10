Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 24, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EDF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -12.5% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.62, the dividend yield is 9.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDF was $8.62, representing a -4.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $9 and a 38.81% increase over the 52 week low of $6.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EDF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EDF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EDF as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (EDF)

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (EDF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an increase of 14.74% over the last 100 days. NLR has the highest percent weighting of EDF at 4.98%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.