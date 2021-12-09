Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EDF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -25% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.72, the dividend yield is 10.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDF was $6.72, representing a -25.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $9 and a 2.75% increase over the 52 week low of $6.54.

EDF is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the edf Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EDF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EDF as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NLR with an increase of 8.28% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EDF at 5.09%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.