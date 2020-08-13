Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EDF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that EDF the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.45, the dividend yield is 12.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EDF was $7.45, representing a -47.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.27 and a 115.32% increase over the 52 week low of $3.46.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EDF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EDF through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EDF as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Uranium & Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NLR with an increase of 31.84% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EDF at 4.83%.

