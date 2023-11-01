Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) Price Target Increased by 6.02% to 22.44

The average one-year price target for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) has been revised to 22.44 / share. This is an increase of 6.02% from the prior estimate of 21.16 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.13 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 488.98% from the latest reported closing price of 3.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stoke Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STOK is 0.33%, an increase of 26.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.44% to 47,420K shares. The put/call ratio of STOK is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Skorpios Trust holds 14,444K shares representing 32.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 4,391K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,955K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,145K shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 3,722K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,279K shares, representing an increase of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,130K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 36.69% over the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Background Information



Stoke Therapeutics, is a biotechnology company dedicated to addressing the underlying cause of severe diseases by up-regulating protein expression with RNA-based medicines. Using the company's proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore protein levels. The company's first compound, STK-001 is in clinical testing for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Dravet syndrome is one of many diseases caused by a haploinsufficiency, in which a loss of ~50% of normal protein levels leads to disease. The company is pursuing treatment for a second haploinsufficient disease, autosomal dominant optic atrophy (ADOA), the most common inherited optic nerve disorder. Stoke's initial focus is haploinsufficiencies and diseases of the central nervous system and the eye, although proof of concept has been demonstrated in other organs, tissues, and systems, supporting the company's belief in the broad potential for its proprietary approach. Stoke is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

