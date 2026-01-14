Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) Price Target Increased by 10.42% to 36.46

The average one-year price target for Stoke Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:STOK) has been revised to $36.46 / share. This is an increase of 10.42% from the prior estimate of $33.02 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.21% from the latest reported closing price of $30.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 314 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stoke Therapeutics. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STOK is 0.52%, an increase of 10.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 71,694K shares. The put/call ratio of STOK is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 5,405K shares representing 9.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,124K shares representing 8.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,634K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 4,176K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,376K shares , representing a decrease of 4.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 80.61% over the last quarter.

Toronto Dominion Bank holds 3,173K shares representing 5.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

