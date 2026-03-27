Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 340% as Chair Sells $174K in Shares

Key Points

The chair of Stoke Therapeutics disclosed selling 4,355 shares for roughly $174,000 at around $40.00 per share on March 10, 2026.

The sale represented 12.20% of Tzianabos' direct Common Stock holdings, reducing direct ownership to 31,339 shares.

This transaction followed the exercise of 3,955 options, with all shares sold from direct holdings; no indirect entities participated, but Tzianabos does still have a sizable number of additional options.

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Arthur Tzianabos, the chair of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK), disclosed the direct sale of 4,355 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $174,000 on March 10, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,355 Transaction value ~$174,000 Post-transaction common shares (direct) 31,339 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.20 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($40.00); post-transaction value based on March 10, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

What prompted the share sale, and how does the derivative context affect its interpretation?

The transaction resulted from the exercise of 3,955 stock options, immediately followed by a sale, indicating a liquidity event tied to equity compensation rather than an open-market reduction in long-held equity.

The transaction resulted from the exercise of 3,955 stock options, immediately followed by a sale, indicating a liquidity event tied to equity compensation rather than an open-market reduction in long-held equity. How did the transaction impact Arthur Tzianabos’s ownership position?

The sale reduced his direct Common Stock holdings by 12.20%, to 31,339 shares; however, he continues to hold 118,696 stock options (direct), preserving a significant potential future ownership stake.

The sale reduced his direct Common Stock holdings by 12.20%, to 31,339 shares; however, he continues to hold 118,696 stock options (direct), preserving a significant potential future ownership stake. Were any indirect entities or trusts involved in this disposition?

No indirect holdings were reported; all shares sold and currently held post-transaction remain in direct ownership, with no family trusts or LLCs participating.

No indirect holdings were reported; all shares sold and currently held post-transaction remain in direct ownership, with no family trusts or LLCs participating. What does this transaction imply about remaining equity capacity and future activity?

A large portion of Tzianabos’ beneficial interest is in the form of options rather than directly held shares, so future transactions are likely to be driven by additional option exercises and related liquidity events.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.9 billion Revenue (TTM) $184.4 million Net income (TTM) ($6.9 million) 1-year price change 340%

Company snapshot

Stoke Therapeutics develops antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines targeting severe genetic diseases, with lead clinical candidates STK-001 for Dravet syndrome and STK-002 for autosomal dominant optic atrophy.

The firm generates revenue primarily through proprietary drug development and strategic collaborations, including licensing and co-development agreements with industry partners.

It serves the rare disease and genetic disorder market, focusing on patients with severe neurodevelopmental and ophthalmic conditions.

Stoke Therapeutics is an early-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary platform to design RNA-based therapeutics for severe genetic diseases. The company’s strategy centers on advancing its pipeline of ASO candidates while forming partnerships to expand its reach and accelerate development. Its specialization in upregulating protein expression positions it competitively within the rare disease treatment landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Even after a remarkable 340% increase, option-driven selling among executives tends to reflect compensation structures rather than a change in sentiment, particularly since a substantial portion of their stakes is often still linked to options, which happens to be the case here.



Meanwhile, at Stoke Therapeutics, this impressive rally is backed by solid clinical progress. The company recently moved STK-002 into a Phase 1 study for autosomal dominant optic atrophy, a rare condition currently lacking approved treatments, thereby broadening its pipeline beyond just neurology. More importantly, data published in The New England Journal of Medicine highlighted the lead candidate, zorevunersen, showing lasting reductions in seizures and improvements in cognition and behavior for patients with Dravet syndrome. This suggests its potential as a disease-modifying therapy. That program is now in a global Phase 3 trial, with pivotal results anticipated in 2027.



For long-term investors, the key takeaway is less about the sale itself and more about the execution risks moving forward. The current valuation reflects considerable success, and future returns will largely depend on whether the clinical data continues to hold up in the later stages and ultimately leads to regulatory approval.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.