Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) shareholders are up 47% this past week, but still in the red over the last three years

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) share price has gained some 54% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. After all, the share price is down 25% in the last three years, significantly under-performing the market.

While the stock has risen 47% in the past week but long term shareholders are still in the red, let's see what the fundamentals can tell us.

Given that Stoke Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Stoke Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 162% per year, compound. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 8% per year over three years would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. It seems likely that actual growth fell short of shareholders' expectations. Still, with high hopes now tempered, now might prove to be an opportunity to buy.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:STOK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 9th 2022

Stoke Therapeutics is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Stoke Therapeutics in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Stoke Therapeutics shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 20%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 12%, likely weighing on the stock. The three-year loss of 8% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. We would be wary of buying into a company with unsolved problems, although some investors will buy into struggling stocks if they believe the price is sufficiently attractive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Stoke Therapeutics (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

