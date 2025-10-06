Markets
Stoke Therapeutics Names Ian Smith As CEO; Phase 3 Trial Of Zorevunersen Underway

October 06, 2025 — 08:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK), on Monday, announced that it has appointed Ian Smith as Chief Executive Officer.

Smith has served as Interim CEO since March 2025. Smith will continue to serve as a Director on the Company's Board of Directors.

Arthur Tzianabos will resume his role as Chairman of the Board after serving as Executive Chairman.

Smith was selected after conducting a comprehensive search. It became clear that Ian is uniquely qualified to lead Stoke and deeply committed to our science, our mission, and our people.

A global Phase 3 trial of Stoke Therapeutics' lead candidate, zorevunersen, is currently in progress. The therapy is a first-in-class, potentially disease-modifying treatment for Dravet syndrome, a severe developmental and epileptic encephalopathy marked by recurrent seizures and notable cognitive and behavioral challenges.

Stoke Therapeutics closed trading 2.98% higher ta $25.56 on the Nasdaq.

