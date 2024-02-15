Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) Stock Jumps 25.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) shares soared 25.5% in the last trading session to close at $5.17. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 17.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Last month, the company outlined key strategic priorities related to its pipeline candidates and certain anticipated milestones that it plans to achieve in 2024. This might have driven the share price higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.62 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +4.6%. Revenues are expected to be $3.7 million, up 13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Stoke Therapeutics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on STOK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Anika Therapeutics (ANIK), finished the last trading session 1.2% higher at $23.59. ANIK has returned 6.2% over the past month.

Anika's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.26. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +23.5%. Anika currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (ANIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.