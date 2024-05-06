Stoke Therapeutics Inc Q1 Loss increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) announced Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$26.37 million, or -$0.57 per share. This compares with -$22.55 million, or -$0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.1% to $4.22 million from $5.15 million last year.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$26.37 Mln. vs. -$22.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.57 vs. -$0.53 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $4.22 Mln vs. $5.15 Mln last year.

