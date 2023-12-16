Stoke Therapeutics (FRA:0GT) Price Target Increased by 8.94% to 17.96

The average one-year price target for Stoke Therapeutics (FRA:0GT) has been revised to 17.96 / share. This is an increase of 8.94% from the prior estimate of 16.48 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.52 to a high of 33.46 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 283.66% from the latest reported closing price of 4.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stoke Therapeutics. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0GT is 0.41%, an increase of 26.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.10% to 44,947K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Skorpios Trust holds 14,444K shares representing 32.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 4,391K shares representing 9.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,873K shares representing 8.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,955K shares, representing a decrease of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0GT by 55.01% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 3,722K shares representing 8.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 1,710K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company.

