Stoke Therapeutics (FRA:0GT) Price Target Increased by 8.81% to 21.04

The average one-year price target for Stoke Therapeutics (FRA:0GT) has been revised to 21.04 / share. This is an increase of 8.81% from the prior estimate of 19.34 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.05 to a high of 36.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 481.33% from the latest reported closing price of 3.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 249 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stoke Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 4.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0GT is 0.32%, an increase of 27.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.30% to 47,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Skorpios Trust holds 14,444K shares representing 32.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 4,391K shares representing 9.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,955K shares representing 8.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,145K shares, representing a decrease of 4.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0GT by 7.70% over the last quarter.

Cowen And Company holds 3,722K shares representing 8.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,279K shares, representing an increase of 11.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0GT by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 2,130K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,115K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0GT by 36.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.