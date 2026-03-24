Stoke Therapeutics CMO Sells $457,000 in Stock Amid 300% Rally

Key Points

The chief medical officer of Stoke Therapeutics disposed of 14,311 Common Stock shares for a transaction value of $457,000 across three days ending March 19, 2026.

This sale represented 26.01% of Ticho's direct common stockholdings before the transaction, reducing direct ownership from 55,013 to 40,702 shares.

All shares were sold directly; no indirect entities participated, and the transaction followed an option exercise with immediate sale (derivative context).

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Barry Ticho, chief medical officer of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK), reported the direct sale of 14,311 shares of Common Stock for a transaction value of approximately $457,000 between March 17, 2026 and March 19, 2026, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 14,311 Transaction value $457,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 40,702 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1.35 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($31.92); post-transaction value based on March 19, 2026 market close price.

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Ticho's historical trading activity?

The 14,311-share sale exceeds the recent-period median sale size of 5,429.5 shares and the historical median of 7,073 shares across 16 prior sell transactions, reflecting a larger-than-typical disposition in the context of shrinking remaining holdings.

The 14,311-share sale exceeds the recent-period median sale size of 5,429.5 shares and the historical median of 7,073 shares across 16 prior sell transactions, reflecting a larger-than-typical disposition in the context of shrinking remaining holdings. What was the transactional context and mechanics behind the sale?

The transaction involved the exercise of options followed by the immediate sale of the resulting Common Stock, with no indirect entities or gifts/withholding involved.

The transaction involved the exercise of options followed by the immediate sale of the resulting Common Stock, with no indirect entities or gifts/withholding involved. How has Ticho's direct ownership changed as a result of this transaction?

This sale reduced direct Common Stock holdings from 55,013 to 40,702 shares, a 26.01% decrease, as reported in the filing, while Ticho continues to hold 83,035 stock options directly, providing substantial future conversion capacity.

This sale reduced direct Common Stock holdings from 55,013 to 40,702 shares, a 26.01% decrease, as reported in the filing, while Ticho continues to hold 83,035 stock options directly, providing substantial future conversion capacity. What broader context is relevant for interpreting this disposition?

Despite the sale, Ticho maintains a total beneficial interest of approximately 123,700 shares (combining direct holdings and options), as reported in the filing. The transaction occurred following a one-year gain of 300% for Stoke Therapeutics as of March 19, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.98 billion Revenue (TTM) $184.42 million Net income (TTM) -$6.89 million

* 1-year price change calculated as of March 19, 2026.

Company snapshot

Stoke Therapeutics develops antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines targeting severe genetic diseases, with lead clinical programs in Dravet syndrome (STK-001) and autosomal dominant optic atrophy (STK-002).

The firm generates revenue through proprietary drug development and strategic collaborations, including a licensing agreement with Acadia Pharmaceuticals for RNA-based therapeutics.

It serves patients affected by rare and severe genetic neurological disorders, focusing on the U.S. biopharmaceutical and healthcare markets.

Stoke Therapeutics is an early-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output platform to develop novel RNA-based therapies for severe genetic diseases. The company’s strategy centers on advancing its clinical pipeline and forging partnerships to accelerate commercialization opportunities. With a focused approach on rare neurological disorders, Stoke Therapeutics positions itself as an innovator within the biopharmaceutical sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Ticho’s sale appears to be largely mechanical. The transaction followed an option exercise and remains small relative to his overall exposure, including more than 83,000 options that preserve meaningful upside participation. Plus, the sale was done as part of a routine trading plan adopted in November.



Meanwhile, Stoke is advancing a differentiated RNA-based platform targeting genetic diseases, with lead candidate zorevunersen already in late-stage development for Dravet syndrome. More recently, Stoke expanded its pipeline with STK-002, dosing its first patient in a Phase 1 study targeting autosomal dominant optic atrophy, a rare disease with no approved treatments. Early-stage expansion into new indications broadens the addressable market, but also increases execution risk typical of clinical-stage biotech. And with shares up roughly 300% over the past year, expectations have clearly reset higher.



For investors, the takeaway is straightforward. Insider selling after such a staggering rally is not unusual. The bigger driver from here will be clinical data, and if Stoke can translate early promise into consistent trial results, the long-term opportunity could still justify the recent surge.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.