Stoke Therapeutics' Chief Medical Officer Sold Over 5,000 Shares in the Company. Should Shareholders Sell?

Barry Ticho, Chief Medical Officer of Stoke Therapeutics, sold 5,358 shares for a transaction value of $167,115.04 at a weighted average price of $31.19 per share in December.

The sale accounted for 21.3% of Mr. Ticho's direct holdings, reducing his direct ownership to 19,798 shares (0.0347% of shares outstanding).

This transaction reflects a derivative event—an option exercise with immediate disposition of shares; no indirect entities were involved.

Given the sharp decline in remaining share capacity over the past 12 months, the smaller transaction size is explained by limited available holdings rather than a change in selling cadence.

Barry Ticho, Chief Medical Officer at Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK), executed an option exercise and open-market sale of 5,358 common shares for a total consideration of approximately $167,115 on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, 2025, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 5,358 Transaction value ~$167,115 Post-transaction shares (direct) 19,798 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$611,164.3

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($31.19); post-transaction value based on Dec. 5, 2025 market close.

Key questions

How does the transaction size compare to Mr. Ticho's historical selling activity?

The 5,358-share sale is smaller than Mr. Ticho's median historical sale of 7,194 shares, but it represents a much larger proportion of his remaining holdings (21.30% versus the long-term median of 6.84%), reflecting the marked decline in his available share base.

This event involved exercising 10,000 stock options, of which 5,358 shares were immediately sold; this mechanism is commonly used to fund tax liabilities or monetize newly vested equity, and resulted in no change to indirect or trust-held shares.

Shares were sold at a weighted average of around $31.19, closely tracking the market close of $30.87 on Dec. 5, 2025, and the most recent price of $30.47 as of Dec. 9, 2025 — indicating little slippage or timing premium.

The proportionally larger sale is a function of reduced direct holdings — not a change in disposition pattern; Mr. Ticho has consistently executed similar option-related sales throughout the past year as his share count has declined by over 86% during that period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Dec. 5, 2025) $31.19 Market capitalization $1.74 billion Revenue (TTM) $205.63 million 1-year price change 121.44%

* 1-year performance calculated using Dec. 5, 2025 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Stoke Therapeutics develops antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines targeting severe genetic diseases, with lead candidates STK-001 for Dravet syndrome (in Phase I/IIa trials) and STK-002 for autosomal dominant optic atrophy (preclinical).

It generates revenue primarily through the development and potential commercialization of proprietary RNA-based therapeutics, as well as collaboration and license agreements with pharmaceutical partners.

The company targets patients with rare, severe genetic neurodevelopmental and neurological disorders, focusing on unmet medical needs in the United States and select global markets.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in RNA-based medicines for severe genetic diseases. The company leverages its proprietary platform to upregulate protein expression, aiming to address conditions with limited treatment options. Strategic collaborations and a focused pipeline provide Stoke with a differentiated position in the rare disease therapeutics landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

Stoke's Chief Medical Officer Barry Ticho's Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 sales of stock is not necessarily a cause for alarm. He still held nearly 20,000 shares at the end of the transaction. Stoke Therapeutics stock has been on a tear in the latter half of 2025, reaching a 52-week high of $38.69 on Oct. 16, and remaining above $30 per share in December. Mr. Ticho was likely taking advantage of the stock price appreciation to cash in some shares.

The company's stock price is up thanks to favorable clinical trial data for its lead drug candidate, zorevunersen, a strategic collaboration with Biogen, and compelling financial results.

In the third quarter, Stoke Therapeutics reported $328.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, and $183 million in year-to-date revenue. Management stated its financial position is anticipated to fund operations until 2028.

The company looks like it's on a solid business trajectory. Mr. Ticho's December stock sales don't signal a red flag, but rather, that he was taking advantage of price appreciation. So shareholders should not feel pressured to dump their holdings.

Glossary

Option exercise: When an individual uses their right to buy company shares at a set price through stock options.

Open-market sale: Selling shares directly on a public stock exchange, rather than through a private transaction.

SEC Form 4: A required filing that discloses insider trades by company officers, directors, or significant shareholders.

Derivative event: A transaction involving financial instruments whose value is based on underlying assets, such as stock options.

Weighted average price: The average price of shares sold, weighted by the number of shares at each price.

Direct holdings: Shares owned personally by an individual, not through trusts or other entities.

Indirect entities: Organizations or accounts, like trusts, through which an individual may hold shares.

Disposition: The act of selling or otherwise transferring ownership of an asset.

Vested equity: Shares or options that an employee has earned the right to own or sell, usually after meeting certain conditions.

Slippage: The difference between the expected price of a trade and the actual price received.

Cadence: The regular pattern or frequency of a repeated activity, such as insider share sales.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Biogen. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

