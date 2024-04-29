Stoke Therapeutics CFO Stephen Tulipano Resigns; Thomas Leggett Named Replacement

(RTTNews) - Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer Stephen Tulipano is stepping down with effect from May 7.

In his place, the company has appointed Thomas Leggett as the new finance chief.

Prior to joining Stoke, Leggett served as CFO of Affinia Therapeutics.

Earlier, he had served as CFO of Black Diamond Therapeutics and Axcella Health.

