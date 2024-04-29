News & Insights

Markets
STOK

Stoke Therapeutics CFO Stephen Tulipano Resigns; Thomas Leggett Named Replacement

April 29, 2024 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) on Monday said its Chief Financial Officer Stephen Tulipano is stepping down with effect from May 7.

In his place, the company has appointed Thomas Leggett as the new finance chief.

Prior to joining Stoke, Leggett served as CFO of Affinia Therapeutics.

Earlier, he had served as CFO of Black Diamond Therapeutics and Axcella Health.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STOK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.