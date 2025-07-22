$STOK stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STOK stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,888,509 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $STOK (you can track the company live on Quiver's $STOK stock page):
$STOK Insider Trading Activity
$STOK insiders have traded $STOK stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STOK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TRUST SKORPIOS sold 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $30,599,999
- BARRY TICHO (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 46,567 shares for an estimated $462,912.
- EDWARD M. MD KAYE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,289 shares for an estimated $163,672.
- JONATHAN ALLAN (GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP SEC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,211 shares for an estimated $35,731.
$STOK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $STOK stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 2,376,741 shares (+1438.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,805,327
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 1,180,351 shares (+124.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,849,334
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 523,793 shares (+5761.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,483,223
- CHECKPOINT CAPITAL L.P. added 425,330 shares (+139.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,828,444
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 421,630 shares (-43.9%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $4,785,500
- ERSTE ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 396,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,633,400
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 357,248 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,375,699
$STOK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STOK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STOK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STOK forecast page.
$STOK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STOK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STOK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $30.0 on 07/18/2025
- Joseph Stringer from Needham set a target price of $22.0 on 07/01/2025
- Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $35.0 on 05/14/2025
- Rudy Li from Chardan Capital set a target price of $24.0 on 03/19/2025
