$STOK stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STOK stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,888,509 of trading volume.

$STOK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $STOK (you can track the company live on Quiver's $STOK stock page ):

$STOK insiders have traded $STOK stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STOK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TRUST SKORPIOS sold 3,000,000 shares for an estimated $30,599,999

BARRY TICHO (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 46,567 shares for an estimated $462,912 .

. EDWARD M. MD KAYE has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,289 shares for an estimated $163,672 .

. JONATHAN ALLAN (GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP SEC) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,211 shares for an estimated $35,731.

$STOK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $STOK stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$STOK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STOK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 07/01/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Chardan Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025

$STOK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STOK recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STOK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Tsai from Jefferies set a target price of $30.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 Joseph Stringer from Needham set a target price of $22.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $35.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Rudy Li from Chardan Capital set a target price of $24.0 on 03/19/2025

