$STOK stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STOK stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,950,405 of trading volume.

$STOK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $STOK:

$STOK insiders have traded $STOK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STOK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TRUST SKORPIOS sold 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $23,000,000

BARRY TICHO (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 43,748 shares for an estimated $520,516 .

. JONATHAN ALLAN (GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP SEC) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,573 shares for an estimated $345,600 .

. EDWARD M. MD KAYE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,245 shares for an estimated $330,668.

$STOK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $STOK stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

