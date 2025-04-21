$STOK stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$STOK stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,950,405 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $STOK:
$STOK Insider Trading Activity
$STOK insiders have traded $STOK stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STOK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- TRUST SKORPIOS sold 2,000,000 shares for an estimated $23,000,000
- BARRY TICHO (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 43,748 shares for an estimated $520,516.
- JONATHAN ALLAN (GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP SEC) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,573 shares for an estimated $345,600.
- EDWARD M. MD KAYE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,245 shares for an estimated $330,668.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$STOK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 59 institutional investors add shares of $STOK stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 3,173,258 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,001,035
- SIREN, L.L.C. added 2,000,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,060,000
- SKORPIOS TRUST removed 2,000,000 shares (-22.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,060,000
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 768,063 shares (-18.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,471,734
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 719,301 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,933,890
- RTW INVESTMENTS, LP added 471,240 shares (+10.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,197,777
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 391,322 shares (-29.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,602,291
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $STOK on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.