StockTok: Meta to invest $10B in both Louisiana data center and subsea cable

Welcome to “StockTok,” The Fly’s weekly recap of Wall Street’s reactions to social media stock news.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

FEDIVERSE: Meta PLatforms’ (META) CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads that Threads users will now be able to follow people from other fediverse servers who liked, followed or replied to federated profiles on Threads.

$10B DATA CENTER: Meta and Louisiana Economic Development, or LED, announced a $10B artificial intelligence data center in northeast Louisiana. The 4M square foot data center, to be located in Richland Parish, will be Meta’s largest in the world, the company said. Construction on the facility is expected to continue through 2030. Meta projects the data center will support at least 500 direct new jobs in Richland Parish. LED estimates the project will result in the creation of more than 1,000 indirect jobs, for a total of more than 1,500 potential new jobs in the Northeast Region. The company estimates 5,000 construction workers at peak of construction on a 2,250-acre site. Meta expects construction to continue through 2030 with site work beginning in December. The company has also committed to invest more than $200M in local infrastructure improvements, including roads and water systems.

SEEKING FRESH START: Meta has conceded it was too heavy-handed with moderating content in the past, and now CEO Mark Zuckerberg is seeking an “active role” in shaping tech policy with the incoming U.S. administration, Hannah Murphy of The Financial Times reported. Sir Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, said the platform “overdid it a bit” in relation to moderating pandemic-related content. Clegg’s comments come as Silicon Valley leaders are competing to garner favor with Trump.

LIMITED ELECTION IMPACT: Despite concerns that generative AI could interfere with major elections around the world this year, it actually had limited impact across Meta’s apps, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday. “At the start of the year, many people were warning of the potential impact of generative AI on the upcoming elections, including the risk of widespread deepfakes and AI-enabled disinformation campaigns. From what we’ve monitored across our services, it seems these risks did not materialize in a significant way and that any such impact was modest and limited in scope. While there were instances of confirmed or suspected use of AI in this way, the volumes remained low and our existing policies and processes proved sufficient to reduce the risk around generative AI content. During the election period in the major elections listed above, ratings on AI content related to elections, politics and social topics represented less than 1% of all fact-checked misinformation. As part of our efforts to prevent people using Meta’s Imagine AI image generator to create election-related deepfakes, we rejected 590,000 requests to generate images of President-elect Trump, Vice President-elect Vance, Vice President Harris, Governor Walz, and President Biden in the month leading up to election day. We also closely monitored the potential use of generative AI by covert influence campaigns – what we call Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior networks – and found they made only incremental productivity and content-generation gains using generative AI. This has not impeded our ability to disrupt these influence operations because we focus on behavior when we investigate and take down these campaigns, not on the content they post – whether created with AI or not… This year, our teams have taken down around 20 new covert influence operations around the world, including in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the US. The vast majority of the CIB networks we disrupted globally tried to spread themselves across many online apps, including ours, YouTube, TikTok, X, Telegram, Reddit, Medium, Pinterest, and more. We’ve seen a number of influence operations shift much of their activities to platforms with fewer safeguards than ours… With every major election, we want to make sure we are learning the right lessons and staying ahead of potential threats. Striking the balance between free expression and security is a constant and evolving challenge. As we take stock of what we’ve learned during this remarkable year, we will keep our policies under review and announce any changes in the months ahead.”

PINTERESTED: Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment bought 156K shares of Pinterest (PINS) on Monday

AI RACE: The artificial intelligence boom unleashed by the launch of ChatGPT has been governed by a single rule — bigger AI models are better. That consensus has pushed Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL), Amazon.com (AMZN), Meta Platforms and others into a spending war to source chips from Nvidia (NVDA) and others. The competition could be about to change as the industry faces obstacles in its quest to build ever-larger AI models, Adam Clark wrote in this week’s edition of Barron’s. Nvidia has been the chief beneficiary of the spending race, but the scaling law is now facing questions, the author adds. At some point, AI’s emphasis will shift from training to inference, the process of generating answers or results from the models. Many in the industry now believe that dedicating more computing power to inference can provide similar benefits to training. The inference focus has big implications for Nvidia. While training is uniquely suited to the company’s GPUs, inference might be more readily handled by AI processors from Nvidia peers like AMD (AMD) and Intel (INTC), by custom chips from Amazon, or by a range of chip start-ups, the publication points out.

$10B SUBSEA CABLE: Meta intends to construct a new, major, fibre-optic subsea cable extending across the globe, a 40,000-plus kilometer project that could total more than $10B of investment, TechCrunch’s Ingrid Lunden reported, citing sources close to the company. Notably, the Facebook parent would be the sole owner and user of this subsea cable, the author said.

ANTITRUST ADVOCATE: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is mulling naming Gail Slater, a top aide to Vice President-elect J.D. Vance, to lead the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust unit, the Financial Times’ Stefania Palma and James Fontanella-Khan noted on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Slater, who was seen earlier this month as a frontrunner to lead the FTC, is viewed as an aggressive enforcer, and her nomination would signify the incoming administration’s support for a tough enforcement stance, the authors note. Publicly traded companies currently involved in antitrust disputes include Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple (AAPL), Amazon and Meta.

GOING GLOBAL: Reddit (RDDT) is accelerating efforts to attract additional users outside of the U.S., targeting countries like India and Brazil as it seeks to open up new advertising opportunities, CNBC’s Arjun Kharpal reported, citing COO Jen Wong. The COO noted other platforms have 80%-90% of users outside the U.S., while Reddit has about half of current users based internationally. “So that points to a lot of our future user growth opportunity definitely outside of the U.S. and local language,” Wong told CNBC. “The opportunity, the way I think about it, is every language is an opportunity for another Reddit.”

AGE MINIMUM IN AUSTRALIA: The Prime Minister of Australia said the country “delivered on its commitment to support parents and protect young people by setting a minimum age of 16 years for social media, with legislation passing Parliament today.” The Online Safety Amendment Bill 2024 places the onus on social media platforms – not young people or their parents – to take reasonable steps to prevent Australians under 16 years of age from having accounts, and ensures systemic breaches will see platforms face fines of up to $49.5M, Anthony Albanese said in a statement. The minimum age will apply to age-restricted social media platforms as defined in the Bill, which includes Snapchat (SNAP), TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, X and others.

THREAD COUNT: Meta’s Threads has had 35M new signups since November 1 and is now going on three months of more than 1M signups per day, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone told Axios, Sara Fischer reported. Threads and rival Bluesky are competing to attract users from X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, following the 2024 election. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during the company’s Q3earnings calllast month that Threads had over 275M monthly active users.

ANALYST COMMENTARY: Loop Capital raised the firm’s price target on Reddit to $180 from $120 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The stock has quadrupled since its March IPO as both the June and September quarter showed significant user, revenue, and profit upside surprises, and the Street is continuing to underestimate both user growth and the corresponding financial impact for the company, the analyst told investors in a research note. Loop added that while its 2025 and 2026 estimates assume a slowdown from the current growth rate, the firm is still modeling revenue growth of over 30%.

Citi increased its price target on Snap to $13 from $11 and reassessed a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said that with watch time growing globally, advertisers doubling in Q3, and margins expanding, it is encouraged with Snap’s Q3 results. However, the company’s brand advertising remains challenged and its Simple Snapchat redesign roll-out through 2025 could impact engagement and monetization overall, the analyst noted.

Mizuho elevated the firm’s price target on Zoom Communications (ZM) to $105 from $90 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. Zoom reported strong fiscal Q3 results and continues to generate best-in-class profitability and cash flow as management executes towards an eventual revenue reacceleration, the analyst contended. Longer-term, the firm expects Zoom to leverage its large installed base to cross-sell Zoom Contact Center and begin monetizing its artificial intelligence functionalities with free-to-paid conversions.

Barclays boosted its price target on Zoom to $85 from $70 and backed an Equal Weight rating on the shares. While investors have more confidence that Zoom has found stabilization within its core business, they wanted a stronger revenue or operation margin beat in Q3, the analyst told investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on META:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.