StockTok: Meta to face FTC monopoly trial in April

Welcome to “StockTok,” The Fly’s weekly recap of Wall Street’s reactions to social media stock news.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AFRICAN LANGUAGE AI MODEL: Orange (ORANY) said it is collaborating with Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI and Meta (META) to create custom AI models designed to better understand regional African languages, CNBC’s Ryan Browne reported. “Having an open model, you’re able to do what’s called fine tuning, where you you introduce additional information to the model that wasn’t included when it was first trained,” Orange chief AI officer Steve Jarrett told CNBC in an interview. “We’re adding the recognition of West African regional languages that are not understood today by any AI.”

ANTITRUST LATEST: Meta will face a trial in April over the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s, FTC, allegations that the platform bought Instagram and WhatsApp to crush its emerging competition, Jody Godoy of Reuters wrote, citing a Washington judge. In 2020, the FTC sued the company, alleging it acted illegally to maintain a monopoly on personal social networks. The FTC claims Meta overpaid for Instagram and WhatsApp to eliminate new threats instead of competing on its own in the mobile ecosystem. The trial has been set for April 14.

SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM: Zoom Communication’s board of directors authorized the repurchase of an additional $1.2B of Zoom’s outstanding Class A common stock. This authorization is in addition to the amount remaining under the prior authorization for the share repurchase program, for a total of approximately $2B remaining to be repurchased.

EARNINGS RECAP: Shares of Zoom were down nearly 5% despite beating third quarter expectations and raising its full-year outlook. “At Zoomtopia we announced major milestones such as AI Companion 2.0 and paid add-ons for AI Companion and industry-specific AI customization, further cementing our vision to deliver a differentiated AI-first work platform that empowers customers to achieve more than ever,” said Eric S. Yuan, Zoom founder and CEO. “In Q3, we were pleased to see revenue and enterprise revenue growth improve to approximately 4% and 6% year over year, respectively, and Online monthly average churn reach an all-time low of 2.7%. Additionally, Zoom Contact Center set a record with an over 20,000-seat deal in EMEA, and Workvivo secured its largest deal ever with a Fortune 10 company, showing our success in landing and expanding with global enterprises that recognize the promise of our integrated Workplace and Business Services platform.” Evercore ISI upgraded Zoom to Outperform from In Line with a price target of $115, up from $70. The company “delivered yet another very solid quarter,” marked by consistent operational execution and “impressive momentum” across its newer product offerings, the analyst told investors in a research note. The firm says it has grown “increasingly optimistic” on the shares. The latest results show Zoom Video’s online segment has reached the trough in terms of churn stabilization, contends Evercore. It says that when considering the company’s monetization opportunities of all the artificial intelligence-driven productivity tools across the platform, the Workvivo, phone, a new initiative targeting frontline workers, international expansion, and doubling its partner ecosystem, “there are multiple strategic levers in place to drive growth reacceleration.”

GAINING GROUND: Meta Threads is losing ground to Bluesky in capitalizing the mass departure of users from Elon Musk’s X following Donald Trump’s election, Hannah Murphy and John Burn-Murdoch of The Financial Times reported. Since election day, app usage of Bluesky in the U.S. and U.K. increased by almost 300% to 3.5M daily users, the Times said, citing research group Similarweb. After election day, Threads is only 1.5 times larger than its rival.

PINTERESTED: Investors looking for stock ideas could do worse than Pinterest (PINS), a website devoted to surfacing ideas for recipes, clothes, and pretty much anything else, Jacob Sonenshine wrote in this week’s edition of Barron’s. Pinterest stock has had a tough time recently. Shares have fallen 15% to $29 from an early October multi-month peak, with most of the decline coming after the company reported third quarter earnings earlier this month. The problem was Pinterest’s guidance. But investors needn’t worry, said the author. For starters, management often under promises and overdelivers on sales. Pinterest’s innovations should allow it to remain competitive-and growing, the publication added.

MOTION TO DISMISS: Snap (SNAP) has filed a motion to dismiss New Mexico’s lawsuit over Snap’s alleged child safety issues with predators, saying the complaint misrepresents the state’s investigation, The Verge’s Lauren Feiner noted. In the motion, Snap says AG Raul Torrez’s complaint makes “patently false” allegations, and particularly misrepresents its own undercover investigation, in which the AG’s office created a decoy 14-year-old account, and that the state “repeatedly mischaracterizes” its internal documents, including blaming Snap for choosing “not to store child sex abuse images” and suggesting it failed to provide them to law enforcement. Lauren Rodriguez, director of communications for the New Mexico Department of Justice, says Snap wants to dismiss the case to “to avoid accountability for the serious harm its platform causes to children.” In a statement, she says, “The evidence we have presented-including internal documents and findings from our investigation-clearly demonstrates that Snap has long known about the dangers on its platform and has failed to act.”

AGE VERIFICATION: Two Congressional Republicans are preparing an age verification bill that puts the onus for age verification on app store operators, boosting Meta’s campaign to make Apple (AAPL) and Google (GOOGL) verify users’ ages, The Washington Post’s Cristiano Lima-Strong and Cat Zakrewski reported.

SHARE SALE: In a regulatory filing, Meta Platforms disclosed that its general counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of common stock on November 19 in a total transaction size of $499.8K.

TRUTHFI: Donald J. Trump’s social media company is considering developing a cryptocurrency payment service, the latest sign of the president-elect’s embrace of the crypto industry, The New York Times’ Matthew Goldstein, David Yaffe-Bellany and Emily Flitter noted, citing a trademark application filed this week. Trump Media & Technology (DJT) filed an application on Monday for a service called TruthFi, which it described as a platform for crypto payments, financial custody services and trading in digital assets.

NEW FEATURES: “….We’re announcing new Messenger Calling features, many of which are some of our most requested. Now, calling is easier, more reliable and more fun. AI Backgrounds in Video Calling In September, we announced new ways to personalize Messenger chat themes with unique, AI-generated images from Meta AI. Soon, you’ll be able to use AI backgrounds in Messenger video calls to reflect how you’re feeling or just add a little excitement to your call..HD Video Calls and Noise Suppression We’re introducing HD video calls, background noise suppression and voice isolation to help you make clearer, higher-quality calls directly from Messenger…

ADDITIONAL ANALYST COMMENTARY: Mizuho elevated its price target on Zoom to $105 from $90 and backed an Outperform rating on the shares. Zoom reported strong Q3 results and continues to generate “best-in-class” profitability and cash flow as management executes towards an eventual revenue reacceleration, the analyst noted. The firm expects the company to reaccelerate to mid-single-digit growth given stabilization in the core platform coupled with growth drivers from its emerging products.

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Zoom to $100 from $70 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they reported strong Q3 results, highlighted by improved enterprise and total revenue growth, which they have long viewed as a potential catalyst.

BofA increased its price target on Zoom to $90 from $75 and reaffirmed a Neutral rating on the shares after Q3 results were better than projected and management provided Q4 revenue guidance of $1.178B at the mid-point that was slightly above consensus. Initial “soft” guidance for FY26 revenue growth of 2.7% is below the Street at 3.2%, but the firm questions if the commentary is “simply setting a low bar for new CFO Michelle Chang,” the analyst added.

TD Cowen initiated coverage of Pinterest with a Buy rating and $38 price target. The firm’s survey data shows Pinterest “over-indexes on product discovery use case relative to other Social Platforms, a tailwind for monetization.” The survey shows that 44% of U.S. Pinterest users visit the platform to “find or shop for products,” more than double the same metric for other social networks like Reddit, Facebook and Instagram, the analyst said in a research note. The firm added the company is now injecting billions of user actions into its artificial intelligence models to drive more personalized and relevant content and ads.

Jefferies boosted the firm’s price target on Reddit (RDDT) to $175 from $120 and reassessed a Buy rating on the shares. The firm’s analysis of peers in early stages of monetization suggest Reddit could see 30%-plus upside to consensus revenue forecasts as continued innovations and increased ad loads expand advertiser adoption and spending, said the analyst, who raised FY26 revenue and EBITDA forecasts to 8% and 18% above consensus, respectively.

Raymond James added Meta Platforms to the firm’s Analyst Current Favorites List while keeping a Strong Buy rating on the shares with a $675 price target. Meta is positioned to benefit from an improving artificial intelligence monetization narrative in 2025 as tailwinds, including recommendation model advancements, drive up engagement by a mid-single to low-double digit amount, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes engagement with Meta AI will also take shape, opening up a $10B-plus search and assistant opportunity in 2026 within select verticals. The shares trade near a market multiple and should expand as Meta’s AI monetization narrative improves with further upside potential to be unlocked from the potential for Reality Labs losses to peak next year as more mainstream reality use cases like smart glasses gain traction, contended Raymond James.

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Reddit to $160 from $118 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm came away from its 2024 San Francisco Internet Bus Tour believing the macro is stable, and told investors in a research note that Reddit has multiple product catalysts near-term, including greater personalization of the service, international ramping with both better local content and machine translation, search improvements, and better advertising and measurement tools.

TD Cowen noted that the list of candidates President Trump is considering for Treasury Secretary and top economic jobs includes executives who have significant stock holdings and the firm’s view remains that these executives would need to divest the stock and put the proceeds into mutual funds and Treasury securities under federal ethics laws. However, these rules apply to executive branch employees and Donald Trump as President is not an employee, which is “why none of the ethics rules apply to him.” The firm added: “Most Presidents still abide by the same rules, but it is not required.” Shares of Trump Media, in which President-elect Trump is the majority holder, are up about 3% in pre-market trading.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ORANY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.