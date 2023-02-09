Stocks With the Highest Dividend Yields in the S&P 500

Market value: $170.2 billion

$170.2 billion Dividend yield: 6.4%

6.4% Analysts' consensus recommendation: Hold

Telecommunications stocks such as Verizon Communications (VZ) are known for producing steady and generous dividends. As the only telecom in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Verizon gets more than its fair share of attention from institutional investors looking for equity income.

True, VZ sports one of the highest dividend yields in the benchmark index partly because shares are off by about 24% over the past 52 weeks. That said, at 6.4%, VZ's dividend yield is not wildly out of line with past levels. The stock's three-year average dividend yield stands at almost 5%.

Long-term investors seeking out the best dividend growth stocks will be happy to know that this telco is also a reliable dividend grower. VZ has hiked its payout annually for 18 consecutive years. And the dividend increases should keep coming.

How do we know this? Verizon disbursed $10.8 billion in dividends during the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2022, and still generated free cash flow (or the cash remaining after expenses, capital expenditures and financial commitments are met) of $6.2 billion.

As for VZ stock's prospects for beating the market over the next 12 to 18 months, Wall Street is split. Analysts' consensus recommendation stands at Hold, per S&P Global Market Intelligence.

When Is the Next Fed Meeting?

Market value: $83.0 billion

$83.0 billion Dividend yield: 8.1%

8.1% Analysts' consensus recommendation: Hold

There isn't much growth to be found in the U.S. tobacco business. And so Altria Group (MO) – whose brands include Marlboro cigarettes and Copenhagen dipping tobacco – has to keep shareholders happy with generous and reliable dividends.

But dividends are only part of the story when it comes to Altria's status as a defensive stock. Sales of its addictive products tend to hold up well when economic times get tough. MO stock also tends to trade with much lower volatility relative to the broader market.

Those characteristics – as well as a dividend yield of more than 8% and 13 straight years of dividend increases – make MO a pretty good place to hide in a bad market.

Indeed, over the past 52 weeks, MO's total return (price appreciation plus dividends) comes to 0%. True, investors didn't make money – but neither did they lose any. The S&P 500, by comparison, generated a total return of -5.6% over the same time frame.

Analysts as a group don't expect Altria to continue to outperform the market over the next 12 to 18 months, however. Their consensus recommendation stands at Hold.

10 Big U.S. Cities With the Cheapest Apartment Rents

Market value: $40.1 billion

$40.1 billion Dividend yield: 8.7%

8.7% Analysts' consensus recommendation: Buy

Devon Energy (DVN) is the first of three independent oil and gas companies to make the list of S&P 500 stocks with the highest dividend yields.

The energy sector in general is awash in free cash flow thanks to persistently high global oil prices. As a result, it's been lavishing that cash on shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.

In Devon's case, it generated free cash flow of $1.3 billion for the 12 months ended Sept. 30 – and that was after paying out $404 million in dividends.

Keep in mind that the energy business is punishingly cyclical. The good times for energy stocks won't last forever. Over the past 5 years, the yield on DVN's dividend has averaged 2.8%. Regression to the mean is a thing.

For now, at least, Wall Street is bullish on DVN's prospects going forward. The stock is up by about a fifth over the past year – vs. the S&P 500's decline of more than 8% – and analysts see more market-beating performance ahead.

With a consensus recommendation of Buy, their average target price of $75.44 gives DVN stock implied upside of about 24% in the next 12 months or so. Add in the dividend yield, and the implied total return comes to around 33%.

7 Best Small-Cap Stocks to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

Market value: $19.0 billion

$19.0 billion Dividend yield: 10.3%

10.3% Analysts' consensus recommendation: Hold

Shares in Coterra Energy (CTRA) are beating the broader market by almost 20 percentage points over the past 52 weeks, but the Street sees shares only matching the performance of the broader market over the next year.

Of the 28 analysts covering the independent oil and gas firm tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, five rate it at Strong Buy, three say Buy, 18 have it at Hold and two call it a Strong Sell. That works out to a consensus recommendation of Hold.

The Street's average price target tells another story entirely, however. At $30.48, analysts give CTRA implied upside of 25% in the next 12 months. Add in the dividend yield, and the implied total return comes to more than 35%.

And CTRA certainly appears to have the cash flow to keep the dividends coming. The company generated $3.1 billion in free cash flow over the 12 months ended Sept. 30. That was after paying out $2.1 billion in dividends.

The 11 Most Expensive Cities in the U.S.

Market value: $53.5 billion

$53.5 billion Dividend yield: 11.3%

11.3% Analysts' consensus recommendation: Buy

No stock in the S&P 500 has a higher dividend yield than independent oil and gas company Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD).

Shares are essentially flat on a price basis over the past 52 weeks, but the Street thinks they're set for outperformance in 2023. Of the 34 analysts covering PXD tracked by S&P Global Market Intelligence, nine rate it at Strong Buy, eight say Buy, 12 call it a Hold, three rate it at Sell and two say Strong Sell. That works out to a consensus recommendation of Buy, albeit with mixed conviction.

Be that as it may, analysts' average target price of $272.43 gives PXD implied price upside of about 22% in the next 12 months or so. Add in the dividend yield, and the implied total return comes to around 33%.

As noted above, the oil and gas business is cyclical. PXD's dividend sports a five-year average yield of 6.2%. That's quite high, but well below current levels.

Shareholders can thank the company's gushers of cash coming in. PXD generated free cash flow of $3.6 billion for the 12 months ended Sept. 30. And that was after the company returned $4.7 billion in cash to shareholders in the form of dividends.

The 25 Cheapest Places to Live: U.S. Cities Edition