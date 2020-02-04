Stocks With Lots to Prove From Earnings

L3Harris Technologies, TransDigm Group, Motorola Solutions, and FleetCor Technologies report earnings this week. Their stocks are worth watching for big market reactions to results.

When investors have a strong view on a company’s upcoming trajectory going into an earnings report, any deviation from expectations can mean a sharp move in a stock’s price.

How a company’s stock reacts to its earnings report first and foremost depends on the quality of the results. But how the numbers come in relative to analysts’ expectations can be even more indicative of the way the stock reacts. And when investors have a strong view on a company’s upcoming trajectory going into an earnings report, any deviation can mean a sharp move in a stock’s price—sometimes seemingly counter to the actual reported results.

For example, last Wednesday, Facebook (ticker: FB) posted 25% revenue growth and 8% profit growth for its latest quarter—both healthy increases for a company of its size and ahead of Wall Street consensus going into the report. But the social media giant had a high bar to hurdle. Facebook stock had well outperformed the market since it last reported earnings on Oct. 30, rising 19% versus a 7% gain for the S&P 500 index. Just in the month before reporting, the stock and index rose 7% and 1%, respectively. Facebook also outpaced other technology stocks.

That short-term optimism was clearly overblown. Facebook stock dropped over 6% on Thursday.

There are 90 S&P 500 components releasing results this week. These are the ones that have climbed the most in the past month through Friday’s close, while the S&P 500 has returned less than 2%:

https://asset.barrons.com/wsjnewsgraphics/data-tables/990e0e25-35f5-4f0c-a322-b08bfa4f9381.json

A couple of the biggest winners going into their earnings reports this week are defense stocks, like L3Harris Technologies (ticker: LHX), or suppliers of components to defense companies, like TransDigm Group (TDG). They both got a big bump in early January as Middle East tensions spiked, and escalating conflict between the U.S. and Iran looked likely. Management might be asked this week if they see a positive impact on their business going forward.

Other stocks jumped due to specific one-time factors. NortonLifeLock (NLOK) saw its shares rise recently after it declared a special dividend. Paycom Software (PAYC) was added to the S&P 500 index in its latest reshuffling and saw buying from index funds.

The stocks that have outperformed sharply over the past month without a clear catalyst—Motorola Solutions (MSI) or FleetCor Technologies (FLT)—are the ones to watch the most closely when they report this week. Investors are expressing their optimism by buying shares, and could still be disappointed by what is otherwise a strong report.

Conversely, stocks that go into their earnings sitting on heavy recent losses might only need a slightly better-than-expected or in-line report to see a positive reaction.

Here are this week’s reporters that have dropped the most over the past month:

https://asset.barrons.com/wsjnewsgraphics/data-tables/2dff7632-1d39-4251-b827-abb2c07c8d8b.json

How a stock has performed before its earnings report of course can’t alone determine how the market will react to new information. But it can help tell investors which companies have the most to prove.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at nicholas.jasinski@barrons.com

