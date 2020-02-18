Stocks Where You Don’t Choose Between Growth and Value

(New York)

Many are currently having trouble choosing between growth and value stocks. On the one hand, growth stocks look outrageously expensive, yet have momentum on their side, while value stocks look like a great buy because of their discount compared to the market. However, there are a handful of stocks where you get the best of both. These stocks have both growth and value characteristics. Here are some of the diverse names to look at: General Motors, State Street, Marathon Petroleum, H&R Block, and Qualcomm.

FINSUM: If you can get good earnings growth and strong value in the same package, what is not to like?

