Stocks Weaken on Higher Bond Yields and Negative Corporate News

The S&P 500 Index ($SPX) (SPY) this morning is down -0.32%, the Dow Jones Industrials Index ($DOWI) (DIA) is down -0.08%, and the Nasdaq 100 Index ($IUXX) (QQQ) is down -0.43%.

US stock indexes this morning are being pressured by higher T-note yields and some negative corporate news. Tesla is down more than -3% after Reuters reported that US prosecutors are looking into whether Tesla misled investors and consumers about its electric vehicles’ self-driving capabilities. Also, Intel and Qualcomm are down more than -2% after the US government revoked their licenses to sell semiconductors to Huawei Technologies. In addition, Uber Technologies is down more than -5% after reporting Q1 gross bookings below the consensus and forecasting weaker-than-expected Q2 gross bookings.

On the positive side, Vistra Corp is up more than +7% after reporting better-than-expected Q1 adjusted Ebitda. Also, Arista Networks is up more than +4% after reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS. Lyft is up more than +10% after reporting better-than-expected Q1 gross bookings and forecasting Q2 gross bookings above consensus.

Q1 earnings results have been mostly better than expected, a supportive factor for stocks. Q1 earnings are now expected to climb +6.5% y/y, well above the pre-earnings season estimate of +3.8%. According to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence, about 81% of reporting S&P 500 companies have beaten Q1 earnings estimates.

US MBA weekly mortgage applications rose +2.6% in the week ended May 3. The purchase mortgage sub-index rose +1.8%, and the refinancing mortgage sub-index rose +4.5%. The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage fell -0.11 bp to 7.18% from 7.29% in the prior week.

The markets are discounting the chances for a -25 bp rate cut at 10% for the June 11-12 FOMC meeting and 32% for the following meeting on July 30-31.

Overseas stock markets today are mixed. The Euro Stoxx 50 climbed to a 1-month high and is up +0.21%. China's Shanghai Composite closed down -0.61%. Japan's Nikkei Stock Index closed down -1.63%.

Interest Rates

June 10-year T-notes (ZNM24) this morning are down -5 ticks. The 10-year T-note yield is up +3.3 bp at 4.490%. Higher European government bond yields today are weighing on T-note prices. Also, supply pressures are negative for T-note prices as the Treasury will auction $42 billion 10-year T-notes this afternoon as part of this week’s May quarterly refunding, where the Treasury is auctioning $125 billion of T-notes and T-bonds.

European government bond yields today are higher. The 10-year German bund yield is up +5.2 bp at 2.472%. 10-year UK gilt yield is up +2.1 bp at 4.146%.

German Mar industrial production fell -0.4% m/m, a smaller decline than expectations of -0.7% m/m.

US Stock Movers

Match Group (MTCH) is down more than -9% to lead losers in the S&P 500 after forecasting Q2 revenue of $850 million-$860 million, weaker than the consensus of $882.4 million.

Uber Technologies (UBER) is down more than -5% after reporting Q1 gross bookings of $37.65 billion, below the consensus of $37.97 billion, and forecasting Q2 gross bookings of $38.75 billion-$40.25 billion, weaker than the consensus of $40.04 billion.

Tesla (TSLA) is down more than -2% to lead losers in the Nasdaq 100 after Reuters reports that US prosecutors are looking into whether Tesla misled investors and consumers about its electric vehicles’ self-driving capabilities.

Digital Realty (DLR) is down more than -2% after announcing an underwritten registered public offering of 10.5 million shares of its common stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) is down more than -22% after forecasting Q2 revenue of $306 million-$309 million, below the consensus of $312.9 million.

Twilio (TWLO) is down more than -6% after forecasting Q2 revenue of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, weaker than the consensus of $1.08 billion.

Intel (INTC) is down more than -2% to lead losers in the Dow Jones Industrials after tempering its Q2 outlook and saying it now expects Q2 revenue below the midpoint of $12.5 billion-$13.5 billion.

Qualcomm (QCOM) is down more than -1% after the US government revoked the licenses of Qualcomm and Intel allowing them to sell semiconductors to Huawei Technologies.

Vistra Corp (VST) is up more than +7% to lead gainers in the S&P 500 after reporting Q1 adjusted Ebitda of $790 million, better than the consensus of $679.6 million.

NRG Energy (NRG) is up more than +6% after reporting Q1 adjusted Ebitda of $849 million, well above the consensus of $677.8 million.

Arista Networks (ANET) is up more than +4% after reporting Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.99, stronger than the consensus of $1.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) is up more than +3% after reporting Q3 EPS of $1.19, better than the consensus of $1.17, and raising its full-year EPS estimate to $5.15-$51.9 from a previous estimate of $5.09-$5.13, above the consensus of $5.14.

Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) is up more than +14% after reporting Q1 net sales of $724 million, better than the consensus of $687 million.

Reddit (RDDT) is up more than +5% after reporting 82.7 million daily active users in Q1, above the consensus of 77.35 million.

Confluent (CFLT) is up more than +8% after raising its full-year total revenue forecast to about $957 million from a previous forecast of about $950 million, above the consensus of $951.5 million.

Lyft (LYFT) is up more than +10% after reporting Q1 gross bookings of $3.69 billion, stronger than the consensus of $3.59 billion, and forecasting Q2 gross bookings of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, better than the consensus of $4.02 billion.

Earnings Reports (5/8/2024)

Airbnb Inc (ABNB), Atmos Energy Corp (ATO), Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), Celanese Corp (CE), Corpay Inc (CPAY), Emerson Electric Co (EMR), Fox Corp (FOXA), News Corp (NWSA), NiSource Inc (NI), STERIS PLC (STE), Uber Technologies Inc (UBER).

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.