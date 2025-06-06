Stocks to Watch as May's Jobs Report Beats Economists' Expectations: PCTY, MMS

The broader indexes saw a nice uptick on Friday as May's Jobs report came in better than expected, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising over +1%. Driving the stock market’s uptick, U.S. employers added 139,000 jobs, which came in above most economists’ expectations of 125,000-130,000, while the unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2%.

Also helping to appease tariff uncertainty was that wage growth outpaced inflation, with average hourly earnings rising 3.9% year over year compared to April’s latest reading of a 2.3% inflationary uptick (Consumer Price Index). Notably, the next inflation report is set for Wednesday, June 11, when the Fed releases the latest CPI data.

That said, here are a few stocks investors will want to consider following May’s optimistic jobs report, with payroll stocks being of interest in particular.



Image Source: Federal Reserve Economic Data

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Stocks - PCTY, MMS

Paylocity PCTY is a cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions provider to keep an eye on. Notably, Paylocity has continued an impressive streak of surpassing earnings expectations, most recently beating EPS estimates for its fiscal third quarter by 16% in May. Paylocity has now exceeded the Zacks EPS Consensus for 26 consecutive quarters with an average EPS surprise of 15.4% over the last four quarters.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, government health and human services program provider Maximus MMS is benefiting from a pleasant trend of rising EPS revisions and trades at a very reasonable 10.8X forward earnings multiple. Glamorizing Maximus’ attractive P/E valuation, fiscal 2025 and FY26 EPS estimates have risen nearly 7% and 4% in the last 30 days, respectively, with the company blasting earnings expectations for its fiscal second quarter by 47% last month (Q2 EPS of $2.01 versus $1.37 Consensus).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Watch

Other payroll stocks to consider include HCM software providers Dayforce DAY and Paychex PAYX , along with outsourcing company Barrett Business Services BBSI which all land a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Furthermore, certain medical and hospitality-related stocks are appealing as May’s Jobs report showed job growth was strongest in the healthcare and leisure/hospitality sectors, which added 62,000 and 48,000 jobs, respectively.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dayforce, Inc. (DAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.